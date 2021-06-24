Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of DAWN opened at $20.23 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $27.04.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

