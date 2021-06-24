Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IBDRY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

