Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

