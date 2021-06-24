Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,693.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,693 ($35.18) and last traded at GBX 2,680 ($35.01), with a volume of 121278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,665 ($34.82).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,652.86 ($34.66).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,562.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a €0.64 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,332 ($30.47), for a total value of £66,345.40 ($86,680.69). Insiders purchased a total of 944 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,421 over the last ninety days.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

