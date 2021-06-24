Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $75.95

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.95 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.99). Easyhotel shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 69,601 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.95. The company has a market capitalization of £119.73 million and a PE ratio of -29.23.

Easyhotel Company Profile (LON:EZH)

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Easyhotel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easyhotel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.