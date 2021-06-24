Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 177.64 ($2.32).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 130.66 ($1.71) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.66. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market cap of £36.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 435.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

