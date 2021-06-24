BTIG Research Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $153.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $162.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.51.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.02.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $1,316,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $145,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,438,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

