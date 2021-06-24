Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

WRE stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

