W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. IT and data-related initiatives will continue and lead to an increase in expenses. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

Several other analysts have also commented on WRB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

