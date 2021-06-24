Canaccord Genuity Downgrades SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) to Hold

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $17.10 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $216.74 million, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.81.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

