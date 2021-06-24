Financial Analysis: Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) vs. ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and ASML, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 ASML 1 5 13 0 2.63

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.13%. ASML has a consensus price target of $580.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.84%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than ASML.

Profitability

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and ASML’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A ASML 28.37% 33.91% 17.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and ASML’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A $1.77 million N/A N/A ASML $15.97 billion 17.92 $4.06 billion $9.69 70.35

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of ASML shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASML beats Jaws Spitfire Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies. It also offers metrology and inspection systems, including YieldStar optical metrology solutions to measure the quality of patterns on the wafers; and HMI e-beam solutions to locate and analyze individual chip defects. In addition, the company provides computational lithography and software solutions to create applications that enhance the setup of the lithography system; and mature products and services that refurbish used lithography equipment and offers associated services. It operates in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and rest of Asia. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

