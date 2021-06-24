Zacks: Analysts Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $622.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce $622.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $566.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $660.54 million. Viasat posted sales of $530.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 1.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Viasat by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 73,004 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. Viasat has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,252.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

