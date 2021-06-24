Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

BMRC opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.50. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

