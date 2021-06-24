Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.43 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $278,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,668,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,826 shares of company stock valued at $698,903 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,869 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after acquiring an additional 897,758 shares in the last quarter. Amazon.com Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,326,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 424,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.