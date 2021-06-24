Zacks Investment Research Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Hold

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. AMC Networks has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 830.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 85,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

