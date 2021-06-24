Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of PFC opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.52. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 267,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 82,927 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

