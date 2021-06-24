Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after buying an additional 6,942,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after buying an additional 4,830,086 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,023,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after buying an additional 3,416,609 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

