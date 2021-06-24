Scotiabank Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.69.

Shares of AX.UN stock opened at C$11.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$7.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.05.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

