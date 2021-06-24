Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

EADSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of EADSY opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.79 and a beta of 1.86. Airbus has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

