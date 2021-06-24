Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

OTCMKTS:BRFH opened at $0.64 on Monday. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of -0.32.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 140.47% and a negative return on equity of 133.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

