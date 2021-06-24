Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

ANIOY opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.33 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

