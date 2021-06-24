Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aeroports de Paris presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of AEOXF opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.45.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

