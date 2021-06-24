CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$112.28. CGI shares last traded at C$111.77, with a volume of 204,717 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIB.A. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CGI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.71 billion and a PE ratio of 24.25.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

