Critical Review: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) vs. 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zovio and 17 Education & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.24 -$48.95 million $0.27 10.70 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 3.58 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.22

Zovio has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -16.08% 10.09% 3.96% 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zovio and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 17 Education & Technology Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Zovio presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 202.77%. 17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Summary

Zovio beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

