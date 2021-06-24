American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $105.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

