Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 89.18 ($1.17). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 87.24 ($1.14), with a volume of 4,426,523 shares changing hands.

CINE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cineworld Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 90.67 ($1.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

In other news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 15,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group Company Profile (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

