Analysts Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk reported sales of $913.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock worth $7,781,627. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $283.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.69. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

