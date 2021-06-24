Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,570.65 ($33.59). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,564 ($33.50), with a volume of 80,946 shares traded.

CCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

Get Computacenter alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,634.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.