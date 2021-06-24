IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,750

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,310.38 ($17.12).

Get IMI alerts:

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,716 ($22.42) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 891.50 ($11.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,757 ($22.96). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,622.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other IMI news, insider Ajai Puri purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Insiders have acquired 3,029 shares of company stock worth $4,002,248 over the last quarter.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.