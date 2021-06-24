Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Genus stock opened at GBX 4,982 ($65.09) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,068.74. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05). The firm has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,800 ($62.71) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

