Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Capita has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 61.40 ($0.80).

CPI stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.32. The company has a market cap of £673.71 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68).

In related news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 36,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Also, insider David S. Lowden acquired 38,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Insiders bought a total of 76,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,165,731 in the last 90 days.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

