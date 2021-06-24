Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $369.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post $369.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $367.00 million and the highest is $373.00 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $308.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLOW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,368,000 after purchasing an additional 315,146 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,814,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,871,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

