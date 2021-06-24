Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

SYF stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.