Melrose Industries’ (MRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215.11 ($2.81).

MRO opened at GBX 158.10 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 501.06. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

