Morses Club (LON:MCL) PT Raised to GBX 100 at Peel Hunt

Morses Club (LON:MCL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Tuesday.

Get Morses Club alerts:

LON MCL opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.44. Morses Club has a 12-month low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The firm has a market cap of £123.25 million and a PE ratio of 465.00.

In related news, insider Gary Marshall bought 250,000 shares of Morses Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.