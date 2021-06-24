MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $73.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $74.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. MGE Energy has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

