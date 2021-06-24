Morgan Stanley Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $83.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $81.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.16. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after acquiring an additional 205,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after acquiring an additional 271,141 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

