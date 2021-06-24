Trifast (LON:TRI) Raised to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of TRI opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £196.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50. Trifast has a 12-month low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Trifast’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Trifast’s payout ratio is -0.35%.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

