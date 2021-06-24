Basf’s (BAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.53 ($91.22).

ETR:BAS opened at €65.30 ($76.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.81. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

