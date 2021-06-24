Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.16.

Shares of RRC opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

