JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.