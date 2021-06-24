Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.86.

NYSE AX opened at $46.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.71. Axos Financial has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $54.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,739,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after buying an additional 487,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after buying an additional 412,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after buying an additional 381,379 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $16,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

