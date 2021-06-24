Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Brokerages expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post sales of $80,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $100,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $520,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.47 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $3.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth about $123,000. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Motus GI stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $50.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.62.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

