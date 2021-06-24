Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,921.50 ($25.10). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 1,882.50 ($24.59), with a volume of 338,947 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AML. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,977.81.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, with a total value of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, for a total transaction of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

