Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.39. Biocept shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 541,839 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOC. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the first quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Biocept by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

