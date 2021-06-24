Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.