TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMXXF. TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TMX Group from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.50.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $107.66 on Monday. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $112.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.76.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.