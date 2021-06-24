Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.57.

CVE stock opened at C$12.04 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$24.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.43.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -6.46%.

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

