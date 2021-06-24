Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA:BNR opened at €79.38 ($93.39) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €76.20. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.