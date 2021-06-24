Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

FRA:BNR opened at €79.38 ($93.39) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €76.20. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

