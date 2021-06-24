K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 5520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.67).

Specifically, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54). Also, insider Marco Vergani acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £9,150 ($11,954.53). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,936.

The company has a market cap of £91.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

